Tonight’s Olympics on NBC Primetime July 30th

Events listed in air order, subject to change.

DAYTIME

Finals in Rowing continue with medal contests in both Women’s and Men’s races. Then in Water Polo, the U.S. Women face ROC in a preliminary match. In Cycling, the race for gold is on, in the Women’s and Men’s BMX finals, followed by qualifying rounds in Women’s Springboard Diving. Next, Beach Volleyball’s April Ross and Alix Klineman look to finish pool play with a perfect record against the Netherlands. The afternoon wraps up with qualifying heats in Swimming featuring 13 races in 5 events.



PRIME

Track and Field kicks off the night with Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad in round 1 of the Women’s 400m hurdles. Then it’s the semi-finals of the mixed 4x400m relay. In Beach Volleyball, Kelly Claes and Sarah Sponcil are expected to continue their winning streak against Brazil. Swimming Finals: The world’s fastest swimmer is in the pool again, as Caeleb Dressel is favored to win Gold in the Men’s 100m butterfly. First-time Olympians Phoebe Bacon and Rhyan White represent Team USA in the Women’s 200m backstroke, and Katie Ledecky is the favorite in the Women’s 800m freestyle, followed by the 4x100m medley.



PRIME WEST – Pacific Only

Men’s Archery – Team USA, including veteran Brady Ellison, competes in Individual 1/8 Eliminations.



PRIME PLUS

A mix of Track and Field including the Men’s 10,000m race and the Triathlon Mixed Relay