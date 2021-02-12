Tom’s Coffee Cards and Gifts offers last minute Valentine’s Day gifts

BINGHAMTON, NY – If you’re looking for something sweet to add to your Valentine’s Day spice, a local one-stop shop may have just what you’re looking for.

Tom’s Coffee Cards and Gifts on Main Street has a variety of sweet treats for the upcoming holiday.

Tom’s offers a wide variety of gifts, such as chocolates, coffee, jewelry, and other unique items.

However, Owner Tom Kelleher says this time of year is a busy one for the store, and one item in particular always seems to sell around Valentine’s Day.

“We sell all kinds of wonderful gift items, particularly our handcrafted truffles. We sell thousands of them on this week. Chocolate is Valentine’s Day. We have a lot of jewelry, pottery, a lot of gift items throughout the store. Valentine’s Day is a real busy time of year for us. It’s a second Christmas for us,” says Kelleher,

The truffles come in a wide variety of flavors, and come in a nicely presented box, complete with a bow.

Tom’s is open 9 to 9 Mondays through Saturdays, and on Sundays 11 to 5.