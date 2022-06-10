BINGHAMTON, NY – When it first started, this local business was just three-hundred square feet, and now it is celebrating its 40th anniversary.

Tomorrow, June 11th, Tom’s Coffee, Cards and Gifts is hosting festivities in its parking lot to recognize the forty-year legacy in our area.



The event will close down a section of Main Street; It starts at noon and plans to go until 4 p.m.



There will be a free chicken barbecue for all who attend, as well as live music provided by the band RNR.



Forty years ago, when the owner Tom Kelleher, opened the business, he was the only employee.

Owner of Tom’s Coffee Cards and Gifts, Tom Kelleher says, “As time has gone on in this community, the community members have been extremely supportive of the small businesses here. It gives our community a flavor rather than other cities which are very cookie cutter corporate store oriented, and they’ve been highly supportive of our business and other local small businesses as well.”

Tom’s now employs twenty-five people, and on average, does $2.5 million dollars worth of business a year.



The store was nominated by Niche Magazine as one of the top 100 gift shops in the country.



Mayor Jared Kraham has created a proclamation, making Saturday, June 11th, Tom’s Coffee Cards and Gifts Day in Binghamton.