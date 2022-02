TOMPKINS COUNTY – A Tompkins County man was sentenced Wednesday for illegal drug trafficking.

31 year-old Shameek Halls will spend 20 years in prison after trafficking crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. Halls also possessed three handguns, an AR-15 style weapon and ammunition. He admitted to having these in furtherance of his drug trafficking.

He admitted to selling the drugs in the Southern Tier from 2018 to 2019.