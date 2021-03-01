Tommy Dempsey, Binghamton University Men’s Basketball part ways after 9 years

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some big news on the Binghamton University campus today as after 9 years with the Bearcats, Tommy Dempsey will no longer be the men’s head basketball coach.

The B-U athletics department sent out a release earlier today saying that they will not be renewing Dempsey’s contract, which was set to expire after the academic year, and instead, will be promoting assistant coach Levell Sanders to interim head coach.

In Dempsey’s 9 years, the Bearcats weren’t able to get the results on the court that many fans were hoping for, with BU only tallying double-digit wins 4 times.

However, they were able to break through and get Dempsey his first America East Tournament victory in 2019 when they knocked off 2-seed Stony Brook on the road to advance to the semifinals.

He also helped recruit players who earned individual awards such as Rookie of the Year and conference All-Team nods.

What is often overlooked is Dempsey’s work behind the scenes, as he was able to turn a program in turmoil into one with high academic standards, and were constantly among the top G-P-A teams in the conference.

B-U Athletic Director Pat Elliott said this decision came after prior discussions with Dempsey saying he needed to see progress from last season into this one, among other factors

Elliott says this was not an easy move to make because Dempsey was one of the hardest-working, respectful, and kindest people he’s met, and Elliott is hopeful the public will learn that.

“I hope in time to come, all of the things that he accomplished and all the ways that he treated people, that will never really come out. All the things that he did for people in need. All the things that he, that this community appreciates because he does love this community,” says Elliott.

Elliott said that while there is a possibility that Sanders could end up being the long term answer for the Bearcats should next season go well enough, the plan is for the university to begin a search for a permanent head coach beginning in the spring of 2022.