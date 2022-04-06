BINGHAMTON, NY – Local bands and orchestras are joining forces tomorrow evening to raise money for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

A Benefit Concert for Ukraine tomorrow evening will support the efforts of the local organization Together for Ukraine.

Together for Ukraine was formed in 2014 in response to Russia’s invasion and annexation of Crimea, which is a part of Ukraine.

Since the full-scale invasion began in February, Together for Ukraine has been working with a Polish organization, which takes the money raised here and buys medical supplies in Poland that are then transported into Ukraine.

So far, roughly $65,000 has purchased wound care supplies, ointments, blood stoppers and wound therapy pumps.

Co-Founder Anatoliy Pradun of Vestal says 100 percent of donations have gone toward purchasing supplies.

He says contributions have come from individuals as well as local businesses.

“It’s based on trust. Companies and people that you do business with, they trust you and they believe you and they are willing to help. Every single business that I approached, they helped in some sort of way,” says Pradun.

Students at Vestal High School have raised money for the organization in honor of World Peace Day and the Cooperative Gallery in Binghamton will be hosting an Art with Ukraine fundraiser on April 29th and 30th.

Tomorrow evening’s benefit concert takes place at 7 P-M inside the Helen Foley Theater at Binghamton High School.

It will include musicians from the Binghamton Youth Symphony Orchestra, Vestal High School Chamber Orchestra, Vestal Voices, Binghamton Community Orchestra, Southern Tier Concert Band and more.

There is no set admission fee but donations will be accepted.

For more information, look up Together for Ukraine Foundation on Facebook.