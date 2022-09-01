BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Local Ukrainian-Americans shared their patriotic songs with festival-goers at Porchfest over the weekend.

The local organization Together for Ukraine performed on the back porch of Tom Egan’s house on Riverside Drive in Binghamton.

The musicians have been performing regularly around town, at Spiedie Fest and during the annual UKrainian Independence Day celebration at City Hall, as a way to remind people of the struggles that the Ukrainian people are enduring throughout their war with Russia.

You can find out more on the Together for Ukraine Foundation page on Facebook.