Today in Binghamton History: Stray dog policy changes (1943)

JULY 9 – Today in Binghamton history takes us back to 1943.

Today marks a pretty monumental day for the city in regards to changing a policy that had resulted in the seemingly unnecessary death of hundreds of dogs.

The Board of Supervisors decides to change the current stray dog policy, which states that any dog running loose in the evening hours may be shot and killed on site.

After 400 dogs are killed in 6 months, the policy changed to reflect that stray dogs would be impounded, and an effort to find their owner would now be made.