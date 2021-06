JUNE 4 – Today in Binghamton history, a missionary visits the Native American tribe residing in the area back in 1753.

The missionary’s name is Gideon Hawley, and he’s actually the first white man to set foot on land in our area (that we know of).

He’s cold and wet upon arrival, but he’s met with kindness from the Onondaga village of the Onohoquage, who resided over by what is now Windsor.