Tis the season: Risk of heart attack goes up in December

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT) – The American Heart Association wants you to be safe and healthy this holiday season.
Heart attacks are more likely to occur during the winter holiday season than any other time of year, according to the AHA.
Reasons for this could be increased stress, interruptions in our routines, eating and drinking more and less exercise and relaxation than normal.
Here are some things you can to do make sure you don’t fall victim to a heart attack:
- Know the signs: Familiarize yourself with the signs and symptoms of a cardiac event, including chest discomfort, as well as discomfort in other areas of the body such as the jaw or neck. Other signs could be trouble breathing and nausea or lightheadedness.
- Watch what you eat and drink: While the holidays can cause overindulging in sugary or fatty diet choices, be smart about what you eat. Swap the bad stuff for healthy alternatives when you can, and eat your holiday treats in moderation.
- Relax: There gifts to wrap and food to make, but give yourself some self care time as the holiday season takes off. Read a book, watch a movie, take a bath – whatever your favorite thing is to feel better and less frazzled.
- Don’t quit the gym: Keep your exercise routine up even during this busy month. The AHA recommends moving your body for 150 minutes each week, and that can be a family walk or some other fun, active activity with loved ones.
- Take your prescribed medications: Don’t forget to take your medication! Keep track of your blood pressure and make sure you have a plan to take your medication in a timely manner if you’re out or traveling.