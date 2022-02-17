BINGHAMTON, NY – February is about heart health.

Many organizations have come forward with information on how you can take care of yourself and keep your heart healthy, improving your quality of life.

The Broome County Health Department stepped up to deliver some top tips that are super easy and can be done in your everyday life.

Your heart thrives when you eat well and exercise. But managing blood pressure, controlling cholesterol and reducing blood sugar all play key parts in heart health.

If you aren’t already active on day to day basis, moving your body will really get that blood flowing.

The Broome County Health Department says even simple things like using the stairs when possible, doing desk exercises, walking on your lunch break and taking mini breaks throughout the day to move can make a big difference.

You could even get some dumbbells or resistance bands for your desk.

Losing weight, if possible and/or needed, can also take strain off your heart.

Smoking is another huge factor that will impact your overall health, and quitting can help save you from years of health problems.

The American Heart Association says that health living can even offset bad genetics.