BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – According to Broome County officials, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

The Broome County Traffic Safety Program and the Broome County Sheriff’s Department are offering the following tips to help children stay safe while out tonight Trick-or-treating.

Be sure to cross streets at marked crosswalks only.

Parents – walk with children that are Trick-or-Treating to ensure safety, especially while crossing the street.

Drivers – expect more pedestrians and children than usual and exercise caution at intersections.

Watch for children darting into the street.

Stay in well-lit areas and avoid wearing masks so you can remain aware of your surroundings.

Wear a safe costume, avoiding extra material that can cause you to fall or props that can injure yourself or others.

Stay alert! Put down phones. Keep your head up and be aware of your surroundings.

Watch out for vehicles that are turning or backing up.

Wear bright colors or use reflectors/reflective tape to make it easier to be seen by drivers.

Stay safe and have a Happy Halloween!