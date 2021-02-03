Tioga State Bank demolishes former gas station on the Southside of Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – Tioga State Bank has demolished a former gas station on Binghamton’s Southside and must now decide what to do with the property.

The bank recently tore down the former Hess gas station and convenience store at the corner of Vestal and Pennsylvania Avenues.

Tioga State, which currently has 4 locations in Broome County, purchased the property at the beginning of last year.

According to a news release, the bank is considering options for future development.

The Southside business district has been without a bank since M&T shut down its branch on Vestal Ave several years ago.

However, a developer recently announced plans to build a People’s Bank as part of a new complex in the former Number 5 parking lot.