Police have raided 3 locations in Tioga County in an effort to shut down an alleged illegal marijuana selling operation.



Last Friday, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office conducted search warrants following neighbor complaints about a business called “Bmillz” that was selling cannabis products that were in excess of what is currently allowed under the New York State Marijuana Regulations and Taxation Act.



Police say the searches discovered cannabis products packaged in a manner similar to those commonly marketed to children.



Police raided 715 Route 17C in Owego, 376 Broad Street in Waverly and 57 North Main Street in Nichols, where investigators say the concentrated cannabis products were being produced.



The evidence is still being processed and criminal charges are expected.