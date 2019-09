Nichols NY – A Tioga County man has been accused of a midday bank robbery in his hometown of Nichols.



The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office says 31 year-old Adam Robinson robbed the Community Bank on East River Road last Friday shortly after noon.

Police say he showed a pistol to the teller and demanded money.

He’s charged with robbery, grand larceny and criminal use of a firearm.



Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call the Tioga County Sheriff’s office at 687-1010.