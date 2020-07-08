Tioga Downs to re-close hotel

NICHOLS, NY – A popular resort and casino is closing their doors two weeks after they opened them.

Tioga Downs decided to open their hotel on June 26, in hopes that the casino would be soon to follow.

However, since the news that the casino would be left out of Phase 4, the decision was made to re-close the hotel portion.

Assistant General Manager Todd Chandler says that while some rooms have been booked, it doesn’t really make sense to continue in this fashion.

He says his staff is more than ready to reopen, with hospital quality sanitation, special COVID training, and other safety precautions put in place.

“And this has been for three months now, people constant ‘hey can’t wait for you guys to open, when are you opening?’ People actually drive up to the property. And are asking us in person, they’re ready for us to reopen. So I’m excited that when we do get to reopen, I think we’ll have good business behind us, at least initially,” says Chandler.

The resort’s flagship restaurant, PJ Clarke’s, remains open on Friday and Saturdays from 3 to 6 and Sundays from 12 to 6.

They also host a DJ on Saturday nights.