Tioga Downs to expand hours after curfew lifts Monday

NICHOLS, NY – Gamblers can play further into the night at Tioga Downs once the state curfew is lifted.

Beginning Monday, Tioga Downs will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 1a.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m..

Monday is the day that the 11 p.m. curfew will be lifted for casinos, movie theaters, bowling alleys, billiard halls, and fitness centers in New York States.

Bars and restaurants at Tioga Downs will continue to adhere to the 11 p.m. curfew while enforcing all safety protocols.

The casino’s floor capacity will continue to stay at the mandated 25%.