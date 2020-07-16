Tioga Downs Racetrack could be closing its doors

NICHOLS, NY – A portion of Tioga Downs may close down in October.

Tioga Downs Racetrack could be looking at permanent closure due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A WARN notice was issued to the racetrack on July 13th, which would lead to the dismissal of over 600 employees.

Facing the predicament of the casino being left out of phase 4, the hotel portion of the establishment recently re-closed its doors to the public, and owner Jeff Gural has spoken out about the casino’s need to reopen, or face termination of nearly 900 employees.