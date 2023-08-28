NICHOLS, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) In an effort to further support local veterans and service members in receiving necessary resources, the Tioga Downs Casino Resort has made a significant donation to the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group.

On August 25, representatives from Tioga Downs presented the veteran-based organization with a check for $128,000 to aid the group in advancing community education on veteran needs and to further support service members and veterans in the area.

On July 28, Tioga Downs hosted a veterans benefit concert which achieved a full sell out. The veterans support group was set to receive a portion of the ticket sales totaling $64,000, but Tioga Downs owner Jeff Gural decided to double the amount.

“Our veterans and their families hold a special place in my heart,” said Gural. “This contribution stands as an expression of our gratitude for all of their service and sacrifice to our country.”

The money will go to the group as they work to provide comprehensive support for veteran’s physical, emotional, and economic well-being.