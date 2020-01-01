Tioga Downs pledging donations to BOCES, EPAC, and more

The popular horse racing track and casino in our area is pledging donations to lots of local organizations.

Tioga Downs, along with owner Jeff Gural is donating over half a million dollars in funding from the Tioga Downs Regional Community Foundation to the fortunate organizations.

Recipients include Broome Tioga BOCES, SEEDs of Hope Binghamton, the Endicott Performing Arts Center, and the Police Athletic League of Binghamton NY.

The massive award is the second of two check presentations, the first of which was also worth over half a million dollars made this year.

This presentation will be on Friday at 6:00 P-M in the Tioga Downs Casino’s Event Center Ballroom.

