Tioga Downs makes another massive addition to attract people out to Nichols

The Casino Resort officially cut the ribbon on its FanDuel SportsBook. Sports fans can now legally place bets on a wide variety of sporting events and can watch the games play out on one of the 27 screens in the sportsbook. Tioga Downs Owner Jeff Gural, who opened the Meadowlands Sportsbook last year, says in the first year there, they’ve done around 500 million dollars in business with sports betting. He says while it’s a different market, he anticipates the new attraction will be a big hit.

“Obviously we’re not outside Manhattan but it just adds something for people that might not have come in the past because they aren’t into slots or horses. Now they have something. I’m sure when college football, college basketball, pro football and pro basketball get going the place will be crowded.”

He says opening in what’s considered a slow season for sports will be beneficial as they will be able to work out any initial kinks.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, who was a supporter of legalizing sports betting, placed the ceremonial first bet. She placed a wager on American tennis phenom Coco Gauff.