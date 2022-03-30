NICHOLS, NY – Need a job?

Tioga Downs Casino is looking to fill a variety of open positions at their job fair on Thursday.

A variety of positions are available, such as cooks, security guards, janitorial, front desk agent, massage therapist, and more. There are also seasonal job openings including lifeguards, golf course positions, bouncy house attendants and more.

Tioga Downs says most new positions will start at $15 an hour. They are also offering on the job training for cooks with no prior experience needed.

Some positions may be filled on site. The job fair takes place at Tioga Downs tomorrow from 10am to 3pm.