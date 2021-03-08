Tioga Downs donates $100,000 to Food Bank of Southern Tier to help fund 5,000 Easter dinners

NICHOLS, NY – On Monday an area casino made a sizeable donation to ensure community members who are food insecure can enjoy a delicious meal this Easter.

Tioga Downs Casino and Resort donated $100,000 to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier to help go towards providing Easter dinners next month.

The large sum of money donated can provide 5,000 meals, including ham and all the fixings, to those in need.

Tioga Downs Owner Jeff Gural says it’s important to him to give back to this community, and that this was a way to ensure that thousands of people are able to enjoy an Easter dinner that otherwise wouldn’t have been able to.

“Its a good feeling. 5,000 people will celebrate Easter courtesy of Tioga and the Food Bank. I believe in giving back and hopefully things will get back to normal. We gave away 1 million to local non profits so I’m hoping we can resume that once things get back to normal,” says Gural.

The 5,000 ham dinners will be distributed to families in several counties, including Broome, Chemung, and Tioga.