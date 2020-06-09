Tioga Downs and Owego Kitchen provide free meals

OWEGO, NY – Tioga Downs Casino Resort continues to support the needy in the community as it waits to reopen its gaming floor in Phase 4.

Owner Jeff Gural paid the Owego Kitchen to produce and distribute 500 free dinners Tuesday afternoon.

Bags were handed out in the back of the restaurant located on Lake Street in the village.

Each bag contained two meals of chicken caprese with grilled vegetables, roasted potatoes, Jim Roma dinner rolls and brownies for dessert.



Ike Lovelass, who owns Owego Kitchen with his wife Julie, says people in Tioga County know how to look out after each other.

“We have found consistently in Tioga County is the community spirit. And Jeff epitomizes that. The way they all give back and it motivates everybody. It’s part of why we did our free meals, same reason Jeff is trying to help out the local community in so many ways that people don’t even realize,” says Lovelass.

Lovelass says Owego Kitchen had previously partnered with Tioga State Bank to distribute nearly 10,000 free meals since the pandemic began.

Owego Kitchen is doing a brisk takeout business and offers free delivery to the Triple Cities.

It’s open from 7 AM to 2 PM.