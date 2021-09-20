Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency raising awareness for veteran suicide with 5K

TIOGA COUNTY – The Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency is continuing to raise awareness about veteran suicide in this country but hosting another event.

The event is called a 5-K Ruck March for Them, taking place at Hickories Park in Owego.

It’s taking place this Saturday from 9 to 5.

Each participant is asked to wear a back pack with 22 pounds of weight to represent the 22 veterans a day that we lose to suicide.

Mike Middaugh Director of Tioga County Veterans Services says there will be name cards of local heroes who have completed suicide that participants can wear on their gear.

“We’re walking for them because they can’t. There are not statistics they’re not numbers on a piece of paper, they’re people. They need to never be forgotten and we need to keep that memory at the forefront as much as we can,” says Middaugh.

Following the 5-K will be a band Bash and B-B-Q at the Band Shell.

Middaugh says the event is completely free to the public.

Anyone interested in participating can register on Facebook at Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency New York.