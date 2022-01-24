TIOGA COUNTY – Tioga County has adjusting their quarantine and COVID positive guidance as they leave contact tracing behind.

If you test positive for COVID in Tioga on any sort of test, your first step should be to visit ph.tiogacountyny.gov, where you can download Isolation and Quarantine Attestation forms if you need documentation for work or school.

You should then work on contacting everyone you had close contact with in the past few days. “Close contact” means within 6 feet of a person for 15 minutes or more either consecutively or within 24 hours (such as three five minute periods).

Your should quarantine for at least 5 days. If, on day 5, your symptoms have not improved you should remain in quarantine/isolation for 5 more days or until you can go 24 hours with no fever.

On day 5, if symptoms have resolved, you will be able to resume work or school on day 6. Your release form, should you need it, will be that Quarantine Attestation form from the Tioga County website. There will be no new form.

The Tioga County Health Department says you must quarantine for 5 days if you were exposed and have not completed your vaccination series or have not gotten a booster shot. People who fall in this category should also test on day 5, as well as wear a well fitting mask for an additional 5 days. If you are not fully vaccinated you should quarantine 5 days from exposure.