TIOGA, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Tioga County is set to receive over one million dollars in state funds as a result of taxpayer savings.

The $1.2 million in funding comes from the County-Wide Shared Services Initiative, or CWSSI, which encourages merging services across counties to cut costs by rewarding funds to match first year cuts. Tioga County met the goals of the initiative through two pieces of programming.

Awards were given for the County’s involvement in the Broome County Purchasing Alliance Medicare Advantage Plan, which pools the purchasing power of several counties for retiree healthcare, and the NYS Pharmacy Purchasing Coalition, which gives school districts group purchasing power for pharmaceuticals.

“Congratulations are in order for the individuals who planned and implemented the shared services savings for Tioga County and the Owego Apalachin School District,” said Assemblyman Christopher S. Friend. “Their efforts saved local taxpayers hard earned money and reaped the matching rewards of the CWSSI.”

Other counties in our region that have received past awards include Broome County, which earned over $3 million in 2017.