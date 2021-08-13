Tioga County to hold job fair

Recruitment, Job application, contract and business employment concept. Hand giving the resume to the recruiter to review the profile of the applicant.

TIOGA COUNTY – Looking for a job?

Tioga County is putting on a job fair on Wednesday August 25 from 10 to 2 at the Terra Cotta in Owego.

Additionally, you can come to a Job Fair Workshop at the Tioga Career Center for resume assistance and job fair preperation.

That will take place next Tuesday, the 17th, from 10 to 11 AM and on Thursday the 19th from 2 to 3 PM.

A large number of employers, all with jobs to fill, has already been announced.

You can find more details by calling 607-687-8504 or 607-687-8483