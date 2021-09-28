Tioga County Sheriff’s Office Sr. Investigator passes away from COVID complications

TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Sr. Investigator Cliff Alexander, who passed away due to COVID-related complications on September 25, 2021.

The Sheriff’s Office confirmed Alexander’s passing in a Facebook post shared on Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Sr. Investigator Alexander began his career as a Dispatcher in July 1995 before joining the Road Patrol Division as a Deputy Sheriff in 2002.

Alexander held several positions to include Sergeant and Investigator prior to his most recent promotion to Senior Investigator and Commander of the Criminal Investigation Division.





Courtesy Tioga County Sheriff’s Office

Stray Haven Humane Society and SPCA shared that Sr. Investigator Alexander worked closely with them in Humane Investigations over the last few years.

The calling hours and funeral for Sr. Investigator Alexander will be at St. Joseph’s Church, 207 Hayes Avenue, Endicott on Friday, October 1. Calling hours will be from 10:00 am to 12:45 PM with the funeral starting at 1:00 pm.