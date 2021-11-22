Tioga County shares guidelines for a safe holiday season

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

TIOGA COUNTY – If you’re getting ready to spend quality time with friends and family, you’ll want to make sure everyone is safe.

Here are some holiday guidelines from Tioga County to best prepare for the holidays.

-If you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms do not host or attend a gathering

-Call your health care provider if you believe you are having symptoms of COVID-19

-Try and socially distance at Thanksgiving dinner, especially if you are having it with other households

-If possible, consider making your holiday gatherings virutal

-Get all the immunizations possible to you, such as a flu, COVID-19 vaccine or booster.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News