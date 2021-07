TIOGA COUNTY – Six Tioga County residents were arrested recently facing serious drug charges.

Nine defendants in total were arrested and charged with federal drug conspiracy and drug possession charges, conspiracy to commit money laundering and federal firearms offenses.

The defendants were arrested from June 17, 2021 through June 26.

Brandon Vanorman, Jennifer Patton, David Cobb, Eini Raupers and David Wemmer, all of Spencer, New York and Philip Acciarito of Owego were all part of the arrest.