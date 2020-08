FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning doctors about a rare but serious condition in children linked with the coronavirus. In an alert issued Thursday, the CDC called the condition multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

TIOGA COUNTY – A COVID positive case has been reported at a Summer Meal site in Tioga County.

The County Health Department says an individual who worked at the Berkshire Library this past

Tuesday from 10 to noon has tested positive.

Anyone who attended the meal site during that time is asked to self-quarantine until Tuesday August 18th.