Tioga County remembers 9/11

OWEGO, NY – Today is the 19th anniversary of the most horrendous attack on our country in this century, and many people in our area are paying homage to those lost on 9/11.

Tioga County paid tribute to the firemen, police officers, and everyone else lost on that fateful day in 2001.

A silver bell rang at each key minute to mark the 19th anniversary for each individual attack, including when a plane crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center.

Vietnam Veteran, Butch Creller says it is important to remember this day so that we never take our freedoms for granted.

“It was a shock. Then, when the other planes hit the pentagon and one crashed in Pennsylvania, then we knew we were under attack. To be here, at this function, it helps us remember those who died for us,” he says.

Several people, including local politicians, service members and clergy spoke at a podium placed in front of two steel beams taken from the World Trade Center.

A wreath was laid in honor of Apalachin native Derek James Statkevicus, who was a KBW Bank employee who died in the attacks.