Tioga County releases the results from a year-long study, Tioga Tells

Results from a year-long study on the quality of life in Tioga County were released.

Tioga Tells, a partnership between the Rural Health Network of South Central New York, the Tioga County Health Department and Tioga Opportunities, was a study that surveyed over 500 residents about the strengths and challenges of life in Tioga County. Project Lead Deanna Hutchison says some of the strengths shared were that it is an age friendly community, its safe, there are good schools and its a good place to raise a family. One of the challenges she says is there is a disconnect between residents that are different from one another. She says now that they are aware of concerns, they can develop action steps on how to address them.

“Really the goal of the project is to be able to bring residents voices into the conversation. That we stakeholders’ decisions are being guided by the real life strengths and factors that impact quality of life in Tioga County. As we move forward Tioga Tells is truly about letting Tioga County residents tell their stories.”

Hutchison says since they got such great feedback, they will do a Tioga Tells year 2 study which will include the implementation of action steps to address concerns brought up from the first year.