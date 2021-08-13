Tioga County now in “high” spread zone

SOUTHERN TIER – More of the Southern Tier is turning red on the state COVID-19 tracker map.

With the rapid spread of the virus, especially the Delta variant, Broome County, Delaware County, Chenango County and now Tioga County have all been designated as “high” spread zones.

A representative from Chenango County, as well as Broome County Executive Jason Garnar, say the majority of new cases are coming from those who aren’t vaccinated.

According to the CDC, Broome has 100,984 fully vaccinated people, while Chenango has 23,734, Delaware has 21,014 and Tioga has 23,765.