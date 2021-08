FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to an analysis by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published Tuesday, April 6, 2021 in JAMA Pediatrics, most children with a serious inflammatory illness linked to the coronavirus had initial COVID-19 infections with no symptoms or only mild ones, new U.S. research shows. (NIAID-RML via AP, File)

TIOGA COUNTY – Tioga County has seen some level of success in lowering the spread of COVID-19.

The county spent the past week and a half in the “red” area, according to the CDC’s map for COVID-19 spread.

Now, it’s earned the downgrade to orange, or “substantial.”

Masks are still high recommended indoors for areas with a substantial or high spread.

Broome, Chenango and Delaware counties are still considered high.