Tioga County man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

A Tioga County man is headed to prison for just over nine years for possessing child pornography.

23-year-old Mahkya Searles was sentenced this week to 109 months in prison followed by fifteen years of supervised release.

Searles plead guilty to the charges that he had more than thirty images on his phone from April of last year to this past March.

Searles will have to register as a sex offender once he is released.

District Judge Thomas McAvoy found that Searles has been a threat to children before.

This involved the exploitation of a five year old child.