Tioga County man pleads guilty to killing infant daughter while on drugs

TIOGA COUNTY – A Tioga County man has admitted to killing his infant daughter last year while he was high on LSD.

26 year-old man Cody Franciscovich pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in Tioga County Court on Friday.

Franciscovich admitted killing 8-month-old daughter Ruby and tossing her body in a pond behind Saint Patrick’s Cemetery in June of last year.

He had been charged with first-degree murder and investigators alleged that he raped the baby as well.

Franciscovich had been staying at the nearby Deep Well Motel located on Route 17C in the Town of Tioga with Ruby’s mother and two other children.

He is expected to receive a sentence of 25 years in prison.