WILLSEYVILLE, NY – The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the arrest in Willseyville on February 17.

Police responded to a 911 at 22 Hands Hill Road. The caller had dialed the number and hung up.

The call was regarding a domestic disturbance at the residence.

49 year-old Shawn Pomeroy was arrested around 7:15 and was remanded to the Tioga County Jail on $5,000 bail or $10,000 fine.

He is charged with Assault and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing and Menacing.