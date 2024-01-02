OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga County Legislature held its organizational meeting for 2024 as the county looks to appoint an administrator to take over oversight of the county’s day-to-day operations.

The legislature elected Marte Sauerbrey as its Chair for the tenth year in a row.

Tracy Monell was selected as Vice Chair and Bill Standinger will serve as the Majority Leader.

All nine legislators are Republican.

Sauerbrey hopes that her tenure as a full-time chairwoman will be coming to an end soon.

Tioga County has budgeted $125,000 a year to hire a full-time County Administrator that would take over managing departments and overseeing the budget. A current part-time budget officer position will be eliminated, and the Legislature Chair will return to being a part-time position.

Sauerbrey says Tioga needs to find someone with the professional skills to run the county.

“If we didn’t, anyone could be elected to this position and not have a lot of background in business and understanding of how government works. It’s really important that we understand how government works and do it effectively because we have to serve the entire county. We’re responsible for these people, their safety, for their welfare and we want to do the very best we can. I believe this is the best way we can do it,” said Sauerbrey.

Sauerbrey says the County Administrator would work on a three-year contract and be accountable to the legislature.

In the early 2000’s, Tioga County had a County Manager, but Sauerbrey says that experience did not go well, and the position was abolished after several years.

Sauerbrey was critical of legislation recently signed by Governor Hochul which would force all county and town level local elections to even numbered years.

She says that unless it’s overturned by legal action, Tioga will need to change its legislator terms which alternate between three and four years.