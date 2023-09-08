OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A local non-profit is beginning to demolish blighted properties in Owego.

The Tioga County Land Bank is demolishing four properties throughout the village. Work in underway on Spencer Avenue, Fox Street and Temple Street to repurpose and and reuse lots owned by the Land Bank.

This demolition is the latest of several rehabilitation projects being undertaken by the Land Bank throughout Tioga County.

“We are excited to see these demolitions underway,” Tioga County Land Bank Director Brittany Woodburn said. “The Land Bank acquired these properties throughout 2022 and 2023, and the removal of these distressed structures will eliminate significant blight in these neighborhoods.”

The demolition is being performed by the Gorick Construction Company.

No timeline was given for when the work will be finished.