TIOGA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A new judge has been selected for Tioga County now that yesterday’s primary is over.

Local attorney and former assistant district attorney Adam Schumacher won both the Republican and Conservative primaries yesterday over Candor Town Judge and assistant county attorney Mari Townsend.

With no Democrat running for the seat, Schumacher is virtually assured a victory in November.

The Tioga Center resident has spent 30 years in private practice focusing on estates, real property and family law.

He will replace Jerry Keene, who is retiring, and serve in Tioga’s criminal, family and surrogates courts.

Keene has been judge since 2013, serving as Tioga County D-A prior to that.