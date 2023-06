ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Tioga County Jr. Chamber is hosting its first annual kickball tournament on July 22.

‘Kickoff Tioga’ is a fundraiser for the Jr. Chamber. Kickball teams are $20 per person. A $10 discount is offered for teams of ten and a $20 discount is offered for teams of twelve. A minimum of six people on a team is recommended.

Be sure to register your team by July 8th on the Tioga Chambers website tiogachamber.com