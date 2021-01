TIOGA COUNTY – Tioga County is giving the green light to high school sports under similar restrictions.

The county health department has approved high-risk sports starting next Monday.

There will be a mask requirement, no spectators and capacity will be limited to 50 percent in indoor facilities.

The health department says that while all Tioga County schools have signed on to the safety plan, it is still up to the parents and athletes involved to determine whether they choose to participate.