Tioga County Health Department warns about dangers of Lyme Disease

TIOGA COUNTY – The Tioga County Health Department is educating the community about the dangers of Lyme Disease.

Lyme Disease is a bacterial infection that is transmitted through deer ticks.

Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, fatigue, muscle pain and more.

The Health Department says to avoid grassy or wooded areas, walk in the center of trails, wear long sleeved, light colored clothing and use insect repellant to stop the onset of ticks.

It also recommends checking yourself and your pets for ticks upon coming inside.

If you do find a tick on you, it is important to safely remove it with tweezers as soon as possible, and clean the area thoroughly.