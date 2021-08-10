Tioga County Fair returns after hiatus

OWEGO, NY – After a year hiatus, the 55th annual Tioga County Fair is back.

Staff members are saying this year will be better than any previous fair.

Tickets are 10 dollars and with that includes unlimited rides, grandstand access, parking, midway access and much more.

The fair runs from today up until the 14th with gates opening at 9 am each day.

Melissa Watkins is the 4H resources educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension and she says the youth are excited for the animal shows to be back.

“They are bringing their best selves. They are bringing their best work here to share with not only the county, but the rest of the world. They’re really proud of what they’ve done and they’re super excited to be here,” says Watkins.

There are multiple 4H shows going on throughout the day.

Grandstand events include: Painted Pony Rodeo, 2 Demolition Derby shows, fireworks, and Outlaw Pulling series.

For a full list of events, daily schedule and more, visit TiogaCoFair.com.