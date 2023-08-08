OWEGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Tioga County Fair is promising excitement, thrills and the best deal in town as it opened yesterday.

Gates opened at 2:30 p.m., with the midway rides by the Gillette Family Carnival starting at 4 p.m. At 7 p.m. tonight, there will be the annual tractor and truck pull. The track also features a brand-new judging tower paid for by a grant from the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation.

Also taking place within the events center will be two demolition derbies tonight and Friday night. Thursday features an ATV, dirt bike rodeo throughout the day as well as the popular Dash for Cash. There will be harness racing on Friday afternoon and the week finishes out on Saturday with truck and tractor pulls.

Jonathan Marks is in his final year as Fair Board President after having served for the past 10 years. He says a lot of effort goes into the event which began in 1859.

“We’ve got a board of 16 volunteers that work throughout the year on the Fair Board, and I was told by my Fair committee that they require anywhere from 130 to 150 volunteers throughout the week in order to make this thing happen. So, when you come to the fair, please thank those people that will be taking your tickets and directing you where you want to go,” said Marks.

In addition to the carnival rides, food, games and entertainment, there will be plenty of vendors and livestock on display. 4-H, Future Farmers of America and Cornell Cooperative Extension help to run the barns displaying cattle, horses, goats, pigs, chickens and more. There’s also a petting zoo with more exotic animals such as parrots, alligators and alpacas.

Gates open at 11 a.m. the remainder of the week. $15 admission includes unlimited carnival rides, parking and all of the entertainment.

For more information, go to tiogacofair.com.