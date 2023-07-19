TIOGA COUNTY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Tioga County’s state of emergency has been extended again following the ending of Title 42.

The emergency will be extended for an extra five days, effective through July 24, unless modified or revoked sooner. Tioga County has extended the order every week since it was issued on May 11. Martha Sauerbrey, Chairwoman of Tioga County Legislature, declared a housing crisis and stated the public could be at risk if migrants were to seek asylum locally. The order prevents municipalities within Tioga County from making contact with individuals transferring migrants or asylum seekers to locations in the county. It also prohibits hotels, motels, and housing dwellings from doing business outside the county.

Anyone who violates the order could be fined, issued a ticket, and found guilty of a misdemeanor.