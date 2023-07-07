TIOGA COUNTY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Tioga County has extended its State of Emergency declaration for the next 30 days.

Tioga County declared the emergency on May 11, after experiencing a housing crisis due to a limited amount of temporary and permanent homes. The situation is thought to threaten the public’s safety, making the county unable to sustain any number of migrants wishing to come to the state.

In the declaration, Martha Sauerbrey, Chairwoman of the Tioga County Legislature, prohibited municipalities from making contact with businesses looking to transport or house migrants in the county. Also, housing dwellings, such as hotels and motels, are permitted to do business outside of the county. Failure to comply is punishable by law.

The order has been extended seven times since being declared and is now effective until August 8.