Tioga County experiencing “substantial” COVID-19 transmission rate

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TIOGA COUNTY – Tioga County is experiencing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Tioga County Health Department says they’ve seen 42 new COVID-19 infections in the last 7 days, most of which are unvaccinated.

The CDC has labeled Tioga as an area for substantial spread (with Broome, Delaware and Tioga categorized as high).

The Health Department advises that everyone wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status per the CDC.

They also say anyone who is unvaccinated and eligible should get their vaccine, as well as practice social distancing, proper handwashing and disinfect regularly.